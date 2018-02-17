Weather forecast today
February 17, 2018 11:52 am
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island.
However, Showers or thundershowers can occur at a few places in Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces during the morning.
Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.
-Department of Meteorology