Brazilian apprehended with cocaine

A Brazilian male, arrived from Sao Polo via Doha Quatar was apprehended by the Customs Narcotic officials at Bandaranaike International Airport yesterday (16) as per intelligence reports.

The suspect has arrived in Sri Lanka in flight number QR 664 yesterday at 9.20am.

The suspect had reportedly discharged 45 capsules containing cocaine at Negombo Hospital after undergoing X-ray test.

The 36-year-old suspect is still under medical surveillance and it is believed that more capsules (drugs inserted in to condoms) are to be dispatched.

Approximate weight of dispatched cocaine so far is 500 - 600 grams and the approximate value is Rs. 10 million.

The investigation into the incident will commence after all capsules are dispatched, it is reported.