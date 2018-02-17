Discussions to be held between several parties today

Several discussions will be held today(17) within and between several parties with regard to the current political situation of the country.



Minister of Science, Technology and Research Susil Premajayantha yesterday (16) stated that the majority of the UPFA will not support the continuation of the current unity government.



Meanwhile, Joint Opposition (JO) leaders yesterday said after meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena that they will support a United Peoples’ Freedom Alliance (UPFA) government.



However, the JO leaders have informed the President, despite their support to the UPFA government that they will not hold any ministerial portfolios including the post of Prime Minister under the government.

Meanwhile a group of UNP MPs will hold a discussion tomorrow with regard to their future political proceedings, political sources reported.