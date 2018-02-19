UPFA ministers and MPs meet President for talks

Discussions are currently underway between President Maithripala Sirisena, UPFA ministers and parliamentary group in the government at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The President had reportedly summoned the ministers and MPs of his party for the meeting in order to discuss the present political situation.

According to political sources, the discussion is expected to focus on the issue of whether the UPFA will continue to stay in the national government or leave it.

Meanwhile the Parliament is scheduled to debate the country’s current political situation today.

Party leaders decided to hold a three-hour debate from 4.00pm today (19) following a request made by the Joint Opposition.

The country is facing a political crisis after the two main parties in the ruling coalition suffered a dramatic defeat in the recent local government elections.

Fissures between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, led by President Sirisena, and the United National Party, led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, have deepened with both parties fighting over the premiership.

UPFA members have called for the removal of Wickremesinghe and to appoint Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva to the position.

A section of the UNP wants the current Prime Minister to continue in the position.