President Maithripala Sirisena has requested the UPFA members in the government not to quit the National Government, until the Supreme Court conveys its opinion, as it could destabilize the country, MP Thilanga Sumathipala said.

The SLFP Spokesman was delivering a statement during the Parliament debate today (19), in reference to a statement he made to the media last night after talks held with the President.

Sumathipala told media last night that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to leave the National Government and that accordingly the President will seek the opinion of the Supreme Court on appointing a new Prime Minister.

“That statement is true,” the MP told Parliament today.

He clarified that the UPFA, which is a partner of the national government, requested the President as the chairman of the party, whether they can leave the national government.

The request was based on the political opinion of the SLFP and UPFA, he said.

Sumathipala said that in response to the plea, the President stated that if the UPFA leaves the national government, it could affect the stability of the government and the country.

Therefore he stated that legal advice needs to be sought on the matter and he discussed it with the Attorney General, he said.

The advice of the AG was that, based on the provisions of the Constitution he cannot provide advice on the national government and that the President should seek the Supreme Court’s opinion on the matter.

Sumathipala said that today the UPFA parliamentary group which is with the government met with the President today for a discussion.

During the meeting, the request of the president was to maintain the stability of the government until the Supreme Court’s opinion is conveyed and to continue with the government for the next couple of days.