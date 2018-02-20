President is protecting the Prime Minister - Rajapaksa

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the Prime Minister is being protected by the President. He also said that the position of Opposition Leader in the Parliament should be given to the Joint Opposition. The former President expressed these sentiments in response to questions put forward by journalists. However, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) says that a UPFA MP cannot hold the position of Opposition Leader. TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran said that the Leader of the Opposition cannot be from the UPFA as the President is the leader of that party.