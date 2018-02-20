Minister of National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganesan said that he is personally worried over the President seeking the Supreme Court opinion, on appointing a new Prime Minister.

The Minister made this statement while responding to a question during the Derana 360° program last night.

“There are 106 UNP MPs in the government and therefore no one should be disturbed. There is freedom and the right for everyone to have their own stance under democracy,” he said.