Mano disappointed over seeking SCs opinion on appointing new PM

February 20, 2018   12:46 pm

By Manushi Silva

Minister of National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganesan said that he is personally worried over the President seeking the Supreme Court opinion, on appointing a new Prime Minister.

The Minister made this statement while responding to a question during the Derana 360° program last night.

“There are 106 UNP MPs in the government and therefore no one should be disturbed. There is freedom and the right for everyone to have their own stance under democracy,” he said.

