One injured in shooting at Cotta Road

February 20, 2018   07:13 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

One person has been injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident near the railway crossing on Cotta Road in Borella, the Police Spokesman said. 

He said that two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at a car near the railway crossing on Cotta Road at around 6.35pm today (20) and then fled the scene.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man from Kotahena, had sustained injuries in the shooting and has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment. 

The reason for the shooting has not been uncovered yet while Borella Police is conducting investigations to apprehend the suspects responsible for the shooting. 

