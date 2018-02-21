Rishad calls for political stability; slams new electoral system

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) led by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has called for political stability within the government while also strongly denouncing the latest Mixed Electoral System (MES) used in the polls.

“We call for our two leaders to unite for a stable government. We support and call for (such a) a stable government,” the Leader of ACMC and Minister of Industry and Commerce, addressing a press briefing in Colombo on Tuesday (20).

He also called for the scrapping of the Mixed Electoral System, despite the system helping his party secure 166 seats at the recent local government polls.

“The Mixed Electoral System (MES) has been used for the first time in the recent local elections. ACMC believes that the MES has been introduced to favour the two major parties in Sri Lanka and to politically deprive minority and smaller political parties by them,” said Minister Bathiudeen.

He added: “We denounce changing Sri Lanka’s electoral systems in this way as per the whims and fancies of those in power so that it works only for them. The problems and effects of the new MES system is already evident with nearly half of them tied and hanging without a clear winner and unable to form their administrations.

“The latest news on this is that the March first week deadline to elect their rule also has been postponed to late March 2018 and we believe there is now a likelihood that it may get pushed even further to April’s new-year season -or later.

“Now imagine what will happen to the country when MES is introduced to Provincial and General Elections. Therefore we at ACMC call for reverting back to Preferential Electoral System immediately where an elected member can oversee and be responsible for not just his electorate but is free to work for a much larger area,” he said.