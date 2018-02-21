Deadline for GCE A/L applications announced
February 21, 2018 10:53 am
The deadline, for the acceptance of applications for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2018, will terminate on February 23, the Department of Examinations stated.
School applicants are advised to forward their application forms through Principals of respective schools, while private candidates will have to submit the application according to the specimen application published in national newspapers on or before February 23, the Department of Examinations announced.