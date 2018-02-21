Diyatalawa bus fire caused by grenade explosion

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the Commander of the Army has informed him that the fire in the bus in Diyatalawa this morning was caused by a grenade explosion.

Speaking in Parliament today (21), he also said that the Army Chief informed him that the Sri Lanka Army is conducting a separate investigation into the incident.

The PM made this statement in response to a question raised in Parliament with regard to the incident, which had left 19 persons injured including several military personnel.

A fire followed by an explosion had occurred in a private passenger bus travelling from Jaffna to Diyatalawa at around 5.45 am this morning (21) while it was plying in the general area of Kahagolla, Diyatalawa.

Reports claimed that the bus after reaching Bandarawela town has transferred the passengers bound for Diyatalawa to another private bus before the incident took place.

The Sri Lanka Army confirmed that among the passengers were 7 Army personnel and 5 Air Force personnel. The condition of 2 Army personnel is reportedly critical, it said.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Diyatalawa Hospital while Police investigations are in progress.

The Army denied any terrorist involvement in the incident.