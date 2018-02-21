Time period of national government has expired - Mahinda

February 21, 2018   08:55 pm

By Manushi Silva

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says the time period of the national government has expired.

Rajapaksa made this statement at Battaramulla today (21).

“There is no clear ruling party in the country at present and it had led the country to an unstable state. The President Prime Minister and the MPs of the national government are all working unto their whims and fancies” he said.

Therefore, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya should take a clear decision whether the national government was still in existence and give a ruling on the validity of the Cabinet as soon as possible, the Former President added.

 

