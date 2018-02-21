SAITM students to be transferred to KDU

SAITM students to be transferred to KDU

February 21, 2018   09:46 pm

By Manushi Silva

The government has decided to transfer students of South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to the medical faculty of Sir John Kotelawala Defense University (KDU), Presidential Media Unit said today (21).

The decision has been made at a meeting held with the President at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

The Attorney General, the Vice Chancellor of the KDU, Dean of the KDU Medical Faculty, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission has taken part in the discussion.

Accordingly, 1000 students who are currently studying at SAITM will be transferred to KDU as per their basic qualifications, it is reported.

 

