Cabinet reshuffle set to take place tomorrow - Amunugama

Cabinet reshuffle set to take place tomorrow - Amunugama

February 21, 2018   10:59 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

A Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place tomorrow (22), said Minister of Special Assignments Sarath Amunugama.

The minister made this sentiment while answering questions raised by journalists after a ceremony in Colombo today.

The people’s mandate is for the government to continue for two years and there are about 500 days remaining, he said.

The Minister also noted that anyone should have 116 members to set up a government and the UNP, SLFP, or any other party should show a majority.

Meanwhile, the Speaker should decide on whether Mahinda Rajapaksa would be given the opposition leadership, he added.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories