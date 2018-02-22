Lasantha murder: SSP gives confidential statement

February 22, 2018   11:16 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of Mount Lavinia area, Hemantha Adhikari, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Lansantha Wickrematunge, has made a confidential statement before Mt. Lavinia Chief Magistrate Mohamed Mihail.

Ada Derana court reporter said that the statement was given behind closed doors at the Magistrate’s chamber yesterday (22) and that the statement was made over nearly 3 hours.

Hemantha Adhikari had informed the magistrate that he is making the statement voluntarily.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), which is handling investigations into the murder, had recently informed the court that several pages of the documents pertaining to the murder investigation had been removed under the direction of the former SSP in charge of Mt. Lavinia. 

Earlier this week the magistrate had given permission for the police officer to give a confidential statement, as per a request.  

