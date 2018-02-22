Honour commitments on Office of Missing Persons and transitional justice: EU

The European Union (EU) says that Sri Lankan Government must honour its commitments on the Office of Missing Persons (OMP) and transitional justice.

“Without clarity about the fate of their missing or disappeared loved ones, many Sri Lankans will not be able to participate in national reconciliation.”

“GoSL must honour their commitments on #OMP and #TJ,” the EU in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.

The protest by families of the disappeared in Kilinochchi reached one year for yesterday (21).

The relatives of the missing persons have regularly held public demonstrations, demanding urgent government attention to their concerns.

The government has set up an Office of Missing Persons (OMP) which is yet to become operational.

The OMP was one of the accountability mechanisms advocated in UN Human Rights Council resolutions on Sri Lanka since 2013.