Honour commitments on Office of Missing Persons and transitional justice: EU
Photo: CPA Sri Lanka

Honour commitments on Office of Missing Persons and transitional justice: EU

February 22, 2018   11:41 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

The European Union (EU) says that Sri Lankan Government must honour its commitments on the Office of Missing Persons (OMP) and transitional justice.  

“Without clarity about the fate of their missing or disappeared loved ones, many Sri Lankans will not be able to participate in national reconciliation.” 

“GoSL must honour their commitments on #OMP and #TJ,” the EU in Sri Lanka said in a tweet. 

The protest by families of the disappeared in Kilinochchi reached one year for yesterday (21). 

The relatives of the missing persons have regularly held public demonstrations, demanding urgent government attention to their concerns.

The government has set up an Office of Missing Persons (OMP) which is yet to become operational.

The OMP was one of the accountability mechanisms advocated in UN Human Rights Council resolutions on Sri Lanka since 2013.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories