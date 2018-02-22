Lankan envoy to UK will conclude contract on own volition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today denied reports that Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has resigned.

“The reports being circulated in the media attributed to the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating that Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mrs. Amari Wijewardene, has resigned, are incorrect.”

“High Commissioner Wijewardene will conclude her contract on her own volition by 31 March 2018,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.