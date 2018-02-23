Deadline for G.C.E. (A/L) applications terminates today

February 23, 2018   10:17 am

By Manushi Silva

The deadline, for the acceptance of applications for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2018, terminates today (23), the Department of Examinations stated.
The applications which are forwarded after today will be subjected rejection, Exam Commssioner announced. 

The acceptance of applications for the 2018 A / L examination commence on February 01.

Accordingly, school applicants were advised to forward their application forms through Principals of respective schools, while private candidates were asked to submit the application according to the specimen application published in national newspapers on or before February 23, by the Department of Examinations .

