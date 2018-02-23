The first programme of the ‘Gama Hada Gamu’ rural programme implemented under the “Mathin Nidahas Ratak” National programme will be held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Mahaweli Ground, Embilipitiya, today (23).

Representatives of Community Policing Committee, security forces and the public servants will also join in this event and this event will comprise various items presented by the school children under the theme ”Mathin Tora Gamak’’.

This program will be implemented with the intention of getting the contribution of the rural community to establish a peaceful Sri Lankan society.

According to the Presidential Secretariat, drug rehabilitation and drug raids have commenced in all villages island-wide with the partnership of Community Police Committees.

This program will help in the reduction of illicit drug trafficking and production, Impact on smugglers, direct such persons for job placements and conduct rehabilitation for drug addicts.