Underworld figure D Manju killed in shootout with STF

A leading underworld figure and suspected drug lord ‘D. Manju’ has been gunned down following a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Wattala, the Police Spokesman said.

He stated that based on information received by the STF regarding a drug deal, a suspicious van was stopped for a search in the Hekiththa area in the Wattala Police Division at around 1.30pm today (23).

However, as the STF personnel had attempted to search the vehicle, an individual who was inside the vehicle had opened fire at them while the STF personnel had returned fire resulting in the death.

Two more suspects who were in the van have been taken into custody.

It has been uncovered that the deceased is a notorious drug dealer by the name of ‘Dadallage Manju’.

The body has been placed at the mortuary of the Ragama Hospital.

Wattala Police is conducting further investigations.