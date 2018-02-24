Traffic restricted in several roads in Colombo tomorrow

February 24, 2018   11:20 am

By Manushi Silva

Vehicle move will be restricted from 5 am to 12 noon on several roads in Colombo tomorrow (25) .

The restrictions are imposed due to an international marathon which will take place in Colombo tomorrow, announced the Police Media Unit.

Accordingly, the traffic will be restricted from Chaithya road -Fort, Galle face centre road up to Kollupitiya junction and Marine drive from Kollupitiya to Wellawatte.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

