United Nations Resident Coordinator Una McCauley passes away

United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka, Ms. Una McCauley passed away at the age of 54 yesterday (23).

Issuing a media statement the United Nations stated that McCauley was on medical leave, undergoing treatment.

She was the most senior UN Official in the country who led the UN Country Team of 21 Resident and Non-Resident UN Agencies and acted as the representative of the UN Secretary-General in Sri Lanka, the statement says.

McCauley was the first female UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka who served in Sri Lanka for six years; two years as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, and prior to this, four years as the UNICEF Representative in Sri Lanka.