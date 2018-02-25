Fire breaks out at shop in Kottawa

A fire has broken out at a vehicle spare parts shop in Kottawa, a short while ago.

The fire brigade has reportedly dispatched several fire trucks to held douse the flames.

The cause for the fire or the damages caused by it has not been ascertained yet.

Ada Derana reporter said that the fire broke out a warehouse with vehicles spare parts stored inside.

He said that the flames had destroyed most of the place and also the property inside.

Kottawa Police is conducting an investigations.