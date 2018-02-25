Sri Lankans protest in London over recall of Brigadier

A group of Sri Lankan nationals today staged a protest in front of the Palace of Westminster, the seat of the British Parliament, against the decision to recall Sri Lanka’s defence attaché in the UK, Brigadier Priyanka Fernando.

The protest was organized by the organisation Patriotic Sri Lankans in Britain and was also reportedly joined by Sri Lankans living in other European countries.

The protesters called for Sri Lankans across the world to unite and take a stand against the injustice faced by the country’s war heroes.

Meanwhile it was also reported that a heated situation arose during the protest when several pro-LTTE protesters arrived at the location and attempted to display the LTTE flag.

Sri Lanka Army Commander Lt Gen Mahesh Senanayake on Saturday said the country’s defence attache in the UK was recalled for his own safety after the incident involving Tamil protesters outside the Sri Lankan High Commission in London earlier this month.

British leaders had required act against Brigadier Priyanka Fernando for openly making a death hazard at the demonstrators.

The Brigadier, who was serving as the military attaché in the Sri Lankan mission in London, caused controversy when he made throat cutting gestures to Tamil demonstrators opposite the mission in London on February 4.

“As the commander of the army, I have to take responsibility for his safety. When he serves in another country his security cannot be guaranteed. So I wanted him to return,” Senanayake expressed in Vavuniya.

Brigadier Priyanka Fernando returned residence on Thursday.

-Agencies