Fire breaks out shop in Salawa

A fire broke out at a store selling building material, including paint and other flammable products, in the Salawa area in Kosgama in the wee hours this morning.

Police said that the fire was reported at around 1.00am today (28) and that it was completely doused with the help of the army, special task force (STF), police personnel and residents in the area.

There have been no civilian casualties from the fire. The cause for the fire has not been identified yet while the damages caused by it has also not been estimated so far.

The fire had damaged the most of the shop and the goods stored inside, according to reports.

Kosgama Police is conducting further investigations.