Special traffic plan in Colombo for Gangaramaya Perahera

Sri Lanka Police said that traffic will be limited after 5.00pm along several roads near the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya temple in Colombo due to the annual Navam Maha Perahera today (Feb. 28) and tomorrow (March 01).

Issuing a statement, the Police Headquarters said that traffic movement along the following roads will be limited from 5.00pm onwards on both days:

Sir James Peiris Mawatha

Navam Mawatha

Perahera Mawatha

W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha

Muttiah Road

Sri Jinarathana Mawatha

Hunupitiya Lake Road

Braybrooke Place

Park Street

Staple Street

Parking vehicles on the aforementioned roads will also be limited while F.R. Senanayake Mawatha, Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha and Vauxhall Street will be allocated for parking.

Meanwhile doctors and patients arriving at Nawaloka Hospital can use Dharmadsa Mawatha through Union Place for entry and exit, police said.