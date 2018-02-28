Cabinet approval for certified prices to purchase paddy

The Cabinet of Ministers have approved the certified prices to purchase paddy from farmers in the Maha cultivation season.

Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Gayantha Karunathileka said that the after consideration of the proposal presented by Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera and Rural Economic Affairs Minister P. Harrison, the Cabinet approved the following certified prices for the purchase of paddy from necessary districts:

Nadu - Rs 38 per kg

Samba – Rs 41 per kg

Keeri Samba – Rs 41 per kg

The government will purchase the paddy through the intervention of the Paddy Marketing Board and respective district secretaries.