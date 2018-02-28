Interim order preventing arrest of former IGP

February 28, 2018   04:45 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Supreme Court today issued an interim injunction preventing former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jayantha Wickramaratne from being arrested over the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickramatunga. 

The former IGP had petitioned the court seeking a court order preventing his possible arrested in connection with the murder. 

On February 14, the Retired Senior DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly concealing evidence on the murder of Wickremetunga.

Nanayakkara was the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province (South) at the time of Lasantha Wickramatunge’s murder while the area of Mount Lavinia also came under his jurisdiction. 

Lasantha Wickramatunge, the founding editor of the Sunday Leader, was murdered on January 08, 2009 in Attidiya, Ratmalana.

Several high-ranking police officers and army intelligence officers have been arrested in connection with the murder case. 

Former Acting Crimes OIC of Mount Lavinia Police was also arrested and remanded on February 2. 

