Navy ships leave for MILAN- 2018

March 3, 2018   02:51 pm

Two Sri Lanka Navy ships, Samudura and Suranimala left the island on Friday to India to attend MILAN 2018. 

Navy media states that the two ships left from the Eastern Port of Trincomalee to Port Blair in the Andaman Islands, yesterday.

The local representation includes 284 Naval personnel including 27 Officers and six trainee Midshipmen.
Popularly known as MILAN, the gathering is a congregation of littoral Navies organized by the Indian Navy.

It is being held at Port Blair in the Andaman Islands from the 06th to 13th (March). Held under the theme ‘Friendship across the Seas’, MILAN -2018 will see a diverse mix of professional exercises and seminars, social events and sporting fixtures.

The interactions during MILAN encompass sharing of views and ideas on maritime good - order and enhancing regional cooperation for combating unlawful activities at sea.

