Indian national arrested for overstaying visa

An Indian national has been arrested in Pussellawa for overstaying in the country after the expiry of visa.

The suspect was apprehended during an investigation carried out by Pussellawa Police, according to Police Media Unit.

The 35-year-old suspect has arrived in Sri Lanka using tourist visa, investigations revealed.

He will be produced before the Gampola Magistrate today (05).

Further investigations intro the incident will be carried out by Pussellawa Police.