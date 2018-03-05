Acting Municipal Commissioner appointed for Colombo

Lalith Wickramaratne has been appointed as the Acting Municipal Commissioner of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) with immediate effect, the Governor of the Western Province K.C Logeswaran said.

The engineer currently serves as the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Engineering Services) at the CMC.

Mr V.K.A. Anura was removed from the position of Municipal Commissioner of Colombo on Friday (2).

The report of the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate into the collapse of the Meethotamulla garbage dump was handed over to the President on February 6.

The Governor had said that after the report was submitted the President’s Secretary instructed him to carry out an inquiry. In order to carry out the inquiry, Mr V.K.A. Anura was removed from the position of Municipal Commissioner of Colombo, he said.

The Sri Lanka Administration Service (SLAS) official has been serving as Colombo’s Municipal Commissioner and the Officer Implementing the Powers and Function of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) since his appointment in January 2015.

On April 14, 2017, a section of the Meethotamulla garbage dump collapsed on residents, killing more than 30.

President appointed a one–man Presidential Committee last year to investigate the causes that led to the Meethotamulla tragedy. The President appointed retired Appeals Court Judge Chandradasa Nanayakkara for this Committee.

The committee handed over its report to President Maithripala Sirisena on February 6.