Ranjit Madduma Bandara sworn in as Law & Order Minister

Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara was sworn in as the new Minister of Law and Order, a short while ago.

He received his appointment letter as the new Minister of Law and Order from President Maithripala Sirisena, this morning (08) at the President’s residence, the PMD said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Secretary to the President Austin Fernando were also present on this occasion.

Madduma Bandara is the current cabinet minister of Public Administration and Management. He will now hold the additional cabinet portfolio of Law and Order.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the Minister of Law and Order, during the Cabinet reshuffle which took place on February 25.

However, it was later announced that the PM was sworn in to the position temporarily and that Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka would later be appointed to the position.

But the Ministers of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) had reportedly objected to Sarath Fonseka being appointed as Law and Order Minister.