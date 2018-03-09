Tourists can use passports as a pass during curfew in Kandy

Sri Lanka Tourism today informed all tourists that their foreign passports can be used as a pass in the event of a curfew in the Kandy district.

The situation in Kandy is improving and the area is fast returning to normalcy, it said, in an announcement. “No violent incident has been reported from the district in the last 24 hours.”

The Police have imposed a curfew in the Kandy district from 6 pm to 6 am tomorrow (March 09) purely as a “precautionary measure,” it said.

In a previous announcement Sri Lanka Tourism said that members of the tourism and travel industries worked with the local Police authorities yesterday (March 07) to facilitate issuance of passes for tourists who chose to move out of the Kandy administrative district due to the curfew.

The situation in Kandy, however, had no impact whatsoever on other parts of the country, and day to day affairs and activities took place smoothly outside the Kandy district, it said .

“The Sri Lanka Tourism continues to work with all industry stakeholders to ensure tourists and travellers are safe and secure as they travel throughout Sri Lanka.”