Ceylon Motorcyclists Association to protest against the ban on social media

Ceylon Motorcyclists’ Association will engage in a silent protest today (11) against the temporary block on social media imposed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

The President of the Association Chirantha Amarasinghe stated that the protest will be held in front of the Lake House roundabout in the morning today.

Social media sites and messaging platforms including Facebook, Viber and WhatsApp were temporary blocked in the country on March 07.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) said that the decision was taken following a request made by Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, the TRCSL yesterday that said the temporary suspensions imposed on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber has still not been lifted.