Six treasure hunters arrested

Six persons were arrested in Griulla, Galhenkanda today (11) for allegedly engaging in treasure hunting.

The arrest was made following a tip off received by Kuliyapitiya Anti-Vice Squad.

The Police seized rock drilling machine and mining equipments along with the suspects.

The suspects are residents of Giriulla, Puttalam, Deniyaya and Navagamuwa and are due to be produced before the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Kuliyapitiya Police.