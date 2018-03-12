Nine-hour water cut in Kelaniya and Suburbs tomorrow

March 12, 2018   10:59 am

By Manushi Silva

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said that water supply to several areas in Colombo would be disrupted tomorrow (13).

Accordingly, a nine-hour water cut will commence from 9am tomorrow until 6pm in Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha, Peliyagoda Urban Council, Wattala Urban Council  and Pradeshiya Sabha areas and a section of Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha (Gonawala road, Maguruwila road, Wijayarama road, Boralegala)

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said the measure is being taken in order to carry out an essential maintenance work.

The NWSDB urges the public to take adequate measures prior to the water-cut.

