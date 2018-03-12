President visits Japan to further strengthen Japan- Sri Lanka ties

- PMD

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in Japan today (12) with the aim to further strengthening the long standing bilateral relations between Japan and Sri Lanka.

The President, after successfully concluding the two day official visit to India, commenced his visit to Japan. A special delegation of the government of Japan warmly welcomed the President and the Sri Lankan delegation at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo.

During this visit, the President is scheduled to meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and the official welcome ceremony for President Sirisena will be held at the Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office on 14th.

Later, the President will hold bilateral discussions with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and during this meeting comprehensive attention will be paid to further strengthen the trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

The President Sirisena will participate in a special business and investment conference and the President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as well as the representatives of organizations such as Japan Business Council (JBC) and Japan Foreign Trade Council (JFTC) are scheduled to hold discussions with the President.

President Sirisena is also expecting to meet the Chief Mahasanghas of the Sri Lankan Buddhist shrines in Japan during the visit to Japan and participate in a tour of observation of a modern waste management centre.

Ministers Tilak Marapana and Nimal Siripala de Silva, Members of Parliament and officials are accompanying the president in this tour.