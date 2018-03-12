- BBC

A police official says at least 38 people were killed and 23 injured when a plane crashed as it landed at the Kathmandu airport in Nepal.



The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said 10 people remained unaccounted for in Monday’s crash.



The plane, a twin-propeller Bombardier Dash 8 flying from Bangladesh, swerved repeatedly before it crashed, landing near the runway.

The plane from US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline, went off the runway while landing and crashed on the east side of Tribhuvan International Airport’s runway, the Kathmandu Post reported.

An airport spokesperson told the paper that casualties were feared.

The plane can reportedly carry 78 passengers and firefighters were at the scene trying to extinguish a fire, local news site My Republica reported.

Photos and video posted on social media showed smoke rising from an airport runway.

The plane was identified in local media as S2-AGU, a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, but this has not been officially confirmed.

The flight landed at TIA airport, also known as Kathmandu International Airport, at 14:20 local time (08:35 GMT), according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

-Agencies-