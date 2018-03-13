Three fishermen from Mullaitivu go missing at sea

Three fishermen who set out to sea from Nayaru in Mullaitivu despite warnings of strong winds have been reported missing, police said.

The Meteorology Department yesterday issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds over the island and in the sea area around the country.

Due to the low pressure area located to the south of Sri Lanka, fishermen were advised not to venture into certain sea areas during 48 hours from 7.00am yesterday.