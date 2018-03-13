Uva Wellassa University closed due to chickenpox outbreak

March 13, 2018   01:07 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

All faculties of the Uva Wellassa University have been closed until further notice due to a sudden outbreak of chickenpox among the students. 

Vice Chancellor Dr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera stated that 27 students staying at university hostels have already been infected with chickenpox.

A decision was taken by the administration to close the faculties of the university as a precaution in order to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

