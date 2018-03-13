Remove all restrictions on Internet - SL startup founders

The startup community of Sri Lanka today called on the government to identify individuals and groups that use social media to promote hate and bring them to justice, instead of censoring the Internet in the country.

Issuing a statement on the situation in the country, Sri Lanka's startup founders condemned the violence that has recently taken place in certain parts of the country.

“We may be Muslims, Tamils, Burghers and Sinhalese. We may practice Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity and Islam.”

“But we are all Sri Lankans, who believe and promote the idea that by living, playing and working together, we can help make Sri Lanka a peaceful, inspiring and prosperous leader in the global community,” it said.

To help achieve this vision, they demand that the country’s political representatives and the police take urgent action to ensure that such organized violence never happens again.

They demanded government officials to undertake urgently the following actions:

● Investigate the evidence, arrest the perpetrators and make them accountable to the crimes committed. The law in Sri Lanka must be enforced, without political interference and justice must be carried out.

● Show strong leadership, ensuring there is zero tolerance to acts of racism and violence against our fellow citizens.

● Remove all restrictions on Internet services immediately. Instead of censoring the Internet, identify individuals and groups that use social media to promote hate and use legal mechanisms to bring them to justice.

