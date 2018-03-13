Restrictions on social media will be lifted soon - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the restrictions imposed in accessing social media websites including Facebook in Sri Lanka will be lifted soon.

He made these comments during a meeting with Sri Lankans living in Japan on Tuesday (13).

The government shut down social messaging networks including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber last Wednesday (7) to control the spread of hate speech promoting violence against minority Muslims.

Minister Harin Fernando had said that restrictions imposed on accessing social media and messaging platforms will most likely be lifted by this Friday (March 16).

Meanwhile the government decided to lift the restrictions imposed on Viber, with effect from midnight today (13).

President Sirisena who is on a State visit to Japan also met with the Chief Incumbents of the Sri Lanka Buddhist Temples in Japan in Tokyo and a group of representatives, including Muslim religious leaders, today (13).

Expressing his views during the meeting with the latter, regarding the recent incidents that occurred in Kandy the President stated that he is extremely concerned over that incident which was created by a handful of people, in an environment where steps are being taken to build peace and brotherhood among all the communities.