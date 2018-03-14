23 Indians arrested in Colombo

March 14, 2018   12:03 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Twenty-three Indian nationals have been arrested in Colombo for violating immigration laws. 

The Department of Immigration and Emigration stated that the suspects were arrested at three separate locations in Hettiweediya following an operation carried out this morning (14). 

Assistant controller (investigations) M.G.V. Kariyawasam stated that they were arrested for entering the country on tourist visas and engaging in businesses and employment. 

He stated that 9 of the arrested suspects were working as fortunetellers while another 9 including a woman were engaged in the textile business. Five others were employed as carpenters. 

The arrested suspects, who are aged between 30 and 35, will be repatriated after informing the immigration controller, he said. 

