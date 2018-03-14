One person gets death sentence for heroin possession

March 14, 2018   01:53 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Colombo High Court today (14) sentenced to death a person who was found guilty for the possession and distribution of heroin. 

The person was arrested in the Kalubowila in 2008 October 04, by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) with 14.6 grams of heroin. 

Accordingly the PNB filed indictments against the accused at the Colombo HC.

Delivering the verdict in the case filed against him by the PNB, High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunge sentenced the accused to death. 

