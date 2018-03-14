Restrictions on WhatsApp to be lifted from midnight

March 14, 2018   03:10 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The restrictions imposed on WhatsApp will be lifted from midnight today (14), the Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) Austin Fernando said.

The government shut down social media and messaging networks including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber on Wednesday (7) to control the spread of hate speech promoting violence against minority Muslims.

The restrictions imposed on the messaging platform Viber were lifted with effect from midnight yesterday (13).

The government had said the decision was taken after considered the difficulties faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers when communicating with loved ones back home as well as the affect the social media ban had on the business community, foreign tourists and small scale entrepreneurs in the past couple of days. 

