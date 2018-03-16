Names of members elected to LG bodies

The notice declaring names of the members elected for the Local Government institutions of 10 districts was published today (16) by the Elections Commission.

The members elected each ward at the recent Local Authorities Election - 2018 for the Hambantota, Kilinochchi, Matara, Puttalam, Monaragala, Anuradhapura, Rathnapura, Kalutara, Matale and Polonnaruwa disitrcts have been released.

The members elected to the LG bodies of the remaining 15 districts will be published later.

See Full List Below:

Notice Declaring Names of Members Elected for Local Authorities - 2018 by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd