Names of members elected to LG bodies

Names of members elected to LG bodies

March 16, 2018   12:03 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The notice declaring names of the members elected for the Local Government institutions of 10 districts was published today (16) by the Elections Commission.  

The members elected each ward at the recent Local Authorities Election - 2018 for the Hambantota, Kilinochchi, Matara, Puttalam, Monaragala, Anuradhapura, Rathnapura, Kalutara, Matale and Polonnaruwa disitrcts have been released. 

The members elected to the LG bodies of the remaining 15 districts will be published later. 

See Full List Below:

 

Notice Declaring Names of Members Elected for Local Authorities - 2018 by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories