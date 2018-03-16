No-confidence motion against PM collecting signatures

More than twenty Members of Parliament - all of them affiliated with the Joint Opposition (JO), have already signed the motion of no-confidence which is being brought against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The no-confidence motion has been drafted based on 14 points, most of which are pertaining to the Central Bank treasury bond scam while one is with regard to the PM’s failure to provide adequate protection to the public during the recent violence in the Kandy District, in his capacity as the Minister of Law and Order.

It says that they have no confidence in Wickremesinghe continuing to serve as the Prime Minister or a Cabinet Minister as well as a lack of confidence in the government in which he is part of.

Dinesh Gunawardena, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Chamal Rajapaksa, Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila, Dullas Alahapperuma, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Salinda Dissanayake, Rajith de Soysa, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Janaka Wakkumbura, Tharaka Balasuriya, Indika Anuruddha, Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Bandula Gunawardena, Niroshan Premaratne, D.V. Chanaka, Namal Rajapaksa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Sisira Jayakody, Piyal Nishantha de Silva and Premalal Jayasekara are among the MPs who have signed the motion so far.