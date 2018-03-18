Life threats to Principal of Tamil Girls MV, Badulla

Principal of Tamil girls’ school who was allegedly made to kneel down by Former Uva Province Chief Minister said that she has received death threats.

The Principal made this revelation during a media briefing held at Colombo today (18).

Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was accused of making the female Principal kneel before him over the non-admission of a student recommended by him.

In response several trade unions and educators came forward to state that all principals and teachers will launch an island wide strike against then the Chief Minsiter Dassanayke.

Meanwhile, President Maithripala Sirisena instructed IGP Pujith Jayasundara to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident involving Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake who was accused of making a principal kneel before him.



The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) also began to probe the incident.

Meanwhile Chamara Sampath Dassanayake stated that he will step down as the Education Minister of the Uva Province till the investigation into the allegations leveled against him was completed.

However the Principal along with representatives of several teachers’ unions said that they are not satisfied of the ongoing investigations into the incident while calling the investigation to be ‘suspicious’.