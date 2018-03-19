Court orders arrested of Wimal and Jayantha

March 19, 2018   11:46 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the arrest MPs Wimal Weerawansa and Jayantha Samaraweera and to produce the before the court immediately. 

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara issued the order due to their failure to appear before the court for a case. 

Cinnamon Garden Police filed a case against 7 individuals including the two MPs for obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to the public during a protest campaign in 2016 against the visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, outside the UN Office.

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa and MP Jayantha Samaraweera had failed to appear before the court when the case was taken up for hearing today (19). 

The court ordered to arrest and produce them at the court while the case was postponed to June 12. 

