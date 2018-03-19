16 remanded over Teldeniya incidents; 8 released

March 19, 2018   11:53 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court today further remanded 16 persons arrested in connection with the recent incidents in Teldeniya and released another eight.  

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent violent incidents in Teldeniya and Digana areas, which were among the worst affected parts during communal violence in Kandy. 

Twenty-four suspects arrested over the incidents in Teldeniya were produced at court today while 16 of them were ordered remanded until April 2.

The other eight were acquitted from the case. 

